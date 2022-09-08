WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police say the arrest of a man accused of multiple thefts of packages off of Wichita Falls porches has cleared at least 4 thefts in August, recorded on door Ring cameras.

Jaimey Eichelberger, 46, is jailed on 4 counts of mail theft, all reported on August 23 in a neighborhood near Lake Wichita between Rhea Road and Kemp.

All the victims described a white male in a blue cap, black mask and khaki shorts taking packages off their porches and then leaving in a white Toyota Tacoma.

Police received a Crime Stoppers tip the next day identifying the suspect as Eichelberger and that he drove a white Tacoma. That same day, a traffic stop had been made with the Tacoma, and Eichelberger was identified as the driver.

Police said he had a mohawk-style haircut and white tennis shoes that could be seen in the videos.

An investigator with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office told police he had spoken to Eichelberger, and he admitted he had been stealing packages off porches recently because he had “been hurting for money.”

Police reviewed all the videos and said the suspect was wearing the same clothing at each theft, and mohawk-style hair could be seen on the back of his head.

Eichelberger has been arrested 3 times this year, one for an alleged assault in Young County in April and one for alleged manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

He has been arrested 21 times since 1993 – six times for drug related charges and has 9 charges of probation or parole violations. He also has a conviction in 1996 for arson.

Court records show in a 2006 trial for manufacturing more than 400 grams of meth, he pleaded guilty and then testified to the jury about his desire to end his addiction to drugs and lead a sober life.

The jury, however, gave him a 55-year sentence, which he appealed.

Eichelberger was released on $10,000 bonds Thursday, September 8.