WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Dallas woman has been booked in the Wichita County Jail and charged with the death of her 7-month-old son in 2021 at a residence on Avenue H in Wichita Falls.

Akilah Jeanette Boone was booked Wednesday, August 30, 2023, on a charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury. As of the publication of this story, she is being held on a $200,000 bond.

The charge was filed on Thursday, August 24, 2023, and Boone’s initial hearing was apparently held in Dallas County. Her arrest comes more than two-and-a-half years after police and medical personnel responded to the 2100 block of Avenue H about an unresponsive baby.

Officers said they found the deceased infant inside of the residence which was reportedly extremely hot, with the thermostat set to 90 degrees. There was also a heater in the child’s room, with an outside temperature of 50 degrees.

According to the affidavit, Boone told authorities she had driven the baby’s father to work, returned to the residence, and put the baby down for a nap. She said when she pulled the covers off the baby later he was face down and unresponsive and she called 911.

Family members and other witnesses said they warned Boone about her practice of covering her baby with blankets and pillows because he could be smothered, but she said her baby liked sleeping in the dark. Other witnesses said the baby was sometimes left unattended by both parents.

An autopsy was conducted following the child’s death. During the autopsy, the medical examiner noted numerous scars and cuts to the head of the baby as well as bruises to the child’s ear, lip, and scalp.

Dr. Suzanne Dakil, a child abuse pediatrician with the Southwestern Medical Center, reported the death could be from suffocation, heat stroke, or something else, and the injuries indicate likely child abuse.

CPS also reported a previous investigation and home visit in which the parents were given sleep safety education and warned about covering the child.