WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park woman has been arrested for allegedly selling nude photos of her 12-year-old daughter online. According to the arrest warrant, Ashleigh Marie Schlegel was arrested for indecency with a child-exposure.

On April 15, 2023, Wichita Falls Police were sent to an address on Sherman Road after receiving a report that Schlegel had taken nude photos of her daughter and was selling them online. Another family member told police the girl told him there were nude photos of her on an iPad that were taken by her mother and that she sold on a site via a Cash App. The family member gave the iPad to police.

During a forensic interview, the victim said she was instructed by Schlegel to get undressed, then Schlegel took pictures of her lying on a bed. She said the photos were taken at a house on Rock Point Circle.

Schlegel was arrested Thursday and is jailed with a $500,000 bond.