WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering her child after both tested positive for meth.

Collins

According to the arrest affidavit, Lindsey Collins was arrested after she and her child tested positive for methamphetamine.

On June 6, 2022, Child Protective Services made a report with the Wichita Falls Police Department. The report indicated Collins, her boyfriend, and the child tested positive for the drug. The victim was removed from the home and placed in foster care.

The investigator noted Collins and her boyfriend were responsible for the daily care and supervision of the victim and noted that both Collins and her boyfriend tested positive after the birth of the victim.

Collins was arrested on Oct. 20. She is Charged with Abandoning or Endangering a Child. Her bond was set at $15,000 by a judge. She was freed on a surety bond. The boyfriend was arrested in May in a separate incident.