WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother who was on probation for endangering her 10-month-old baby boy with meth and weapons in 2019 is now going to prison after endangering her newborn and 3-year-old daughter with meth last August.

Her husband is already in prison for the same cases.

Heather Langford’s 5 years probation was revoked Friday, December 2, in 78th District Court. She was sentenced to 12 months in state jail for child endangerment and 5 years prison for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Brian Langford

The district attorney cited numerous violations of her probation, including the two new child endangerment charges filed in August and repeated admissions of drug use or positive drug tests since being placed on probation in 2020.

She was also on another six-year probated sentence for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

In the first child endangerment case, Child Protective Services was investigating the alleged use and sale of drugs by both Brian and Heather Langford in the presence of their 10-month-old boy when police were called to a motel on Seymour Highway on a drug complaint.

They said Brian Langford was hiding behind the door, and the room was filled with so much smoke it was hard to see.

They found drug paraphernalia, marijuana and meth, and the baby was asleep near an MSR-10 rifle and numerous fixed blade knives.

Blood tests later showed the infant was positive for meth.

New charges of child endangerment and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance were filed last August.

CPS asked police for help locating the couple after obtaining information they were again manufacturing meth in the presence of their three-year-old daughter and the newborn.

CPS said the baby was born in a bathtub August 1st in the 900 block of Airport Drive.

Investigators got information the baby had not received any medical care or exam since being born because of the parents’ fear they and their children would test positive for narcotics.

On August 11, CPS, district attorney’s investigators and the Department of Public Safety located the couple and the children at the Wayfarer Motel on Central Freeway.

They said meth and a set of scales were found in the room.

The children were removed immediately from the Langford’s custody and taken to the hospital for wellness checks.

Both parents were charged with child endangerment again.

Brian Langford was sentenced last month and is serving an 11-year prison sentence.