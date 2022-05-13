WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 32-year-old Wichita Falls mother who admitted to using or testing positive for drugs or alcohol two months after being sentenced to probation for exposing her child to meth is now going to do jail time.

Crystal Murphy’s probated sentence was revoked and converted to 90 days in jail for child endangerment.

The motion submitted by the district attorney’s office listed numerous violations of her probation rules, including use of alcohol, marijuana and meth beginning less than two months after she pleaded guilty for three years probation.

The first violation was listed as happening from September 15, 2020, and they say drug or alcohol use continued through December that year. The district attorney’s motion also states she failed to submit to drug testing or report to the probation office for several consecutive months last year.

Murphy pleaded guilty on July 23, 2020, after a CPS investigation showed positive tests for meth of herself and her one-year-old child.

Had she completed her probation, Murphy would have had her charge cleared from the records.