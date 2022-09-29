WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother police said tried to blame numerous injuries and bruises over her son’s face on a falling tree branch pleaded guilty to injury to a child.

Laura Moran agreed to a plea deal on Thursday, September 29, in 89th District Court for a three-year sentence suspended to probation.

Staff at the boy’s elementary school reported possible abuse in November of 2021.

A teacher said she had asked the boy what happened, and he told her he fell from a tree. The teacher did not believe all the injuries could have resulted from a fall and asked him again and said he finally admitted his mother got mad at him for back-talking his dad and punched him several times.

Police said the boy had bruises and injuries all over his face and a swollen nose and lip.

They said the boy told them his mother hit him about 10 times in the nose, and, while hitting him, she called him a “tonto nino feo” (stupid ugly boy) and other rude names.

When his nose began bleeding, he said she told him to go in the bathroom and clean up, and when he dripped blood on the floor, he said she got mad and hit him in the face again.

He said he didn’t tell the truth at first because his mother warned him not to say what really happened because if he did, he would be sent far away.

Detectives met with the mother, and she agreed to answer questions.

They said at first she said her husband had been cutting limbs from a tree, and a branch hit the boy in the face. Then she kept changing her explanations.

She said the boy fell after climbing a ladder by the tree, and, when asked if it was a branch or fall that caused the injuries, she said she meant a branch. Then she said she wasn’t sure because she wasn’t even outside when it happened.

When asked how a branch injured the inside of his lip, they said she admitted to causing that injury by slapping him, but she still denied causing the other injuries.

The judge also assessed a $750 fine in the sentencing.