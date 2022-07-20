WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is behind bars after she left her children at Urban Air according to officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Lola Fleeks was taken to jail on July 19, 2022, after she was found at Crunch Gym.

The affidavit said that Fleeks took her two children, 6 and 9 years old, to Urban Air Trampoline Park around 4:50 p.m. According to an employee, Fleeks signed them in and took them to a play area.

Lola Fleeks Wichita County Jail mugshot

According to the affidavit, it was about 40 minutes later that an employee noticed that Fleeks was no longer at Urban Air and that her two children had been left alone so the employee called the WFPD.

When officers arrived at the trampoline park they noted that the children had been left alone and were “exposed to an unreasonable risk of harm while unattended.”

Officers went to several addresses trying to locate Fleeks when an officer asked her children if they knew where their mother was and the children told the officers she was at Crunch Fitness. The children told the officers that this has happened before.

Officers located Fleeks and brought her back to Urban Air at 8:44 p.m. where they arrested her.

Fleeks was taken to Wichita County Jail and charged with felony abandoning or endangering a child twice. Fleeks was held on $10,000 bonds.