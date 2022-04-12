WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who had been out on bond awaiting trial for the murder of a child while driving drunk is now in jail without bond after a judge revokes her bond for drinking alcohol repeatedly.

Migel Matthew mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Migel Matthews, 32, was ordered to be held without bond after a hearing this morning, April 12, in 78th District Court.

Judge Meredith Kennedy said the state had presented evidence showing Matthews was a danger to the community if she remained out on her $100,000 bond for murder.

Kennedy said Matthews admitted she had been drinking shots before the crash that killed four-year-old Christian Redmond in December, 2019.

Prosecutors presented evidence in the hearing Tuesday morning that Matthews has been drinking since her release, and after drinking had been involved in two violent altercations.

One was allegedly on March 5 and another on March 25.

Also in March, they say she was under the influence or intoxicated in the office of her apartment complex and also say she has been drinking shots in her apartment.

Besides barring consumption of any alcohol, her bond conditions also required her to install a SCRAM device on any vehicle she drives to prevent her from driving drunk.

Matthews had originally been charged with intoxicated manslaughter after the fatal accident on Henry S. Grace Freeway. Authorities say Matthews admitted drinking shots of alcohol before driving a friend’s 5 children home from school.

Matthews’ attorney has filed a motion to suppress Matthews’ statement from her trial alleging it was obtained illegally.

District Attorney John Gillespie later obtained a new indictment replacing manslaughter with murder, to which her attorney also filed an objection.

The victim’s mother, Tyneshia Chatman, pleaded guilty and is serving 15 years for manslaughter and two years on four counts of child endangerment.

Five of the seven occupants were ejected when the car wrecked and flipped.

Officers said both first responders and witnesses who stopped to help said they could smell alcohol on Matthews’ breath, and there was a strong odor of alcohol inside the car.

According to police, they found multiple open and half empty 25 ounce cans and bottles of beer as well as liquor bottles around the crash site.

The difference in sentences between the penalties for murder and the second degree felony charge of intoxication manslaughter is 5 to 99 years or life for a murder conviction and 2 to 20 years for manslaughter.