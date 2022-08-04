WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder defendant had his bond reduction hearing postponed after his attorney requested to withdraw because of a conflict of personality with his client.

Presiding Judge Meredith Kennedy granted Rick Mahler’s request to withdraw as attorney for Ramon Rubio. Frank Trotter was then assigned as his new court-appointed attorney.

Rubio, 35, of San Angelo has filed numerous hand-written motions on his own behalf, including requests to have his $1 million bond for murder reduced or replaced with a personal recognizance bond.

He has been jailed since July 24, 2021, about a month after the alleged murder of Guadalupe Valdez.

Valdez was shot and killed at the corner of Avenue L and Taylor.

A Crime Stoppers tip, video surveillance and phone records provided the evidence needed to arrest and charge Rubio.

One of two eyewitnesses told police he was in the back seat of a pickup in which Rubio, whom both witnesses knew by the nickname “Looney,” was the front seat passenger, and a man he did not know was driving.

He said they were driving around the night of June 30 looking for another person when they turned onto Avenue L and saw Valdez in the middle of the street.

The witness said they stopped, and Valdez came up to the passenger side, and he and Rubio got in a heated argument, then Rubio shot Valdez multiple times.

He said the driver then drove away and went to an unknown address where he parked the truck, and they got out and got in another vehicle.

Police later located the driver of the truck and said his account matched that of the other eyewitness, and their statements were also corroborated by surveillance video and records in Rubio’s phone.