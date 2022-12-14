WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two additional charges have been filed on a man accused of homicide after a double shooting on Welch Street.

The new charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm were filed on Sidney Garcia, 28, who has been in jail since November for the murder of Michael Allen on Welch Street on October 27.

These charges are for the shooting of a second victim who suffered non-life threatening wounds.

Police said he had numerous gunshot wounds to the leg, foot and buttocks, and his femur bone was shattered.

The victim told police he and Allen were outside on Welch when a man he knew as “Psycho” arrived and began shooting at them.

He later positively identified the suspect as Garcia from a photo lineup.

At the time of this shooting, Garcia had warrants for a shooting in High Point Village Apartments in which a man was shot in the foot on August 26.

The victim of that shooting told police he and Garcia had been dating the same woman, and the woman called him for help when Garcia began assaulting her.

He said he and Garcia agreed to fight outside, and while they were fighting, Sidney’s brother gave Garcia a gun and the victim ran and was shot.

A gray Nissan sedan associated with Garcia was seen at both shootings.

Garcia was arrested on November 3 at the Econo Lodge motel, and his sister and girlfriend were charged with harboring and hindering the arrest of a fugitive.

Undercover police said the women were attempting to help Garcia escape when all three were arrested.

Police said Garcia admitted having and using a firearm at the Welch Street shootings and admitted being in a fight with the man at High Point Village, but denied firing any shots.