BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman was jailed for allegedly leaving children alone in a motel with drugs and remained jailed as of Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

According to the arrest warrants, on Thursday, August 3, 2023, shortly after midnight, Burkburnett police were sent to the Best Western on Sheppard Road, for possible theft and alleged threats. The reporting person said the possibly involved person, Laniah Womack, was staying in a room on the third floor.

The officers heard a child screaming and crying and discovered the door to a room was ajar. Two of the victims, a four-year-old girl and a six-year-old, told the officers they needed “a grown-up” because their “baby little brother” was crying.

The officers found a six-month-old lying on the bed near some pillows. An officer picked the child up for concern of suffocation. According to reports, the child was clothed only in a diaper and appeared to be heavily saturated with urine.

The heavy odor of marijuana was detected in the room, and multiple marijuana roaches and related paraphernalia were found within the immediate reach of the children.

An officer noted, “It appeared that these children were left to take care of the six-month-old child.”

The six-year-old reportedly said, “Niah said she’s gonna be right back.” The four-year-old reportedly said, “No adult ever came in here, we’re just by ourselves.”

Approximately 13 minutes after the police got there, the children’s mother arrived and said “Laniah” was supposed to be watching her children. She said the last time she knew her kids were okay was around 10 p.m. that evening.

Police found an insurance card with Womack’s name, associating her with the room.

The children complained of being hungry and thirsty multiple times. Aside from three small containers of yogurt and a ‘to-go style’ container of what appeared to be cheesecake, there was no food or drink in the room.

The report noted, “Womack appeared to have left the property prior to the initial response to the scene and did not return during the investigation, which lasted two hours and 45 minutes.”

Warrants for Womack’s arrest were issued. She is charged with three counts of abandoning and endangering a child. She remained jailed on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, with her bonds totaling $30,000.