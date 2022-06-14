WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department are hoping to uncover a suspect or suspects in Monday night’s shooting on Cartwright Road in Wichita Falls.

Police responded to the 200 block of Cartwright Road around 10:40 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 in reference to gunshots.

The victim, a 37-year-old male and his wife, said they heard two or three gunshots from outside the residence, according to WFPD officials.

The victim was shot in the chest, however, police said the bullet lost velocity as it traveled through the wall, causing a non-life-threatening injury and leaving a small welt mark on the victim.

According to authorities, the victim and hs wife were unable to name any potential suspects or motive for the shooting.

WFPD officials said this incident is under investigation as an aggravated assault or a deadly conduct.

