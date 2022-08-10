WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A resident of a local nursing home is behind bars after threatening a nurse and kicking an officer during an early morning disturbance.

Webb Melvin Johnson mugshot

Webb Melvin Johnson is charged with assault of a peace officer and terroristic threat following the incident. His bonds total $31,000.

Officers were dispatched to Courtyard Gardens, a senior care facility located in the 1500 block of 7th Street, just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in reference to a disturbance.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they encountered Johnson in the hallway throwing items from a medical cart. They then attempted to calm Johnson down, but he refused, so they attempted to detain him.

When one officer was retrieving his handcuffs, he said Johnson reared his left leg up and kicked it back, striking the officer in his knee cap and causing it to buckle.

Police said Johnson was eventually handcuffed and detained. They said they then escorted Johnson to his room and began to speak to the nursing staff about the incident.

According to the affidavit, while officers were speaking with the nursing staff, Johnson yelled at a female nurse, “when I get uncuffed, I am going to kill you, b****.”

The nurse told police she feared that if Johnson was released, he would assault her.

Johnson was transported and booked into the Wichita County Jail without issue, according to police.