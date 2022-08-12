WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is facing six counts of making threats against police officers who had responded to check on his mother who said she was suicidal and had taken some pills.

Cameron Daniel is charged with retaliation on an officer and has six $10,000 bonds.

Officers said after they arrived, Daniel arrived and immediately became hostile against them.

Police responded to a house on Earl Street Thursday, August 11. They said as they tried to check on and help his mother, he began screaming, calling them names and threatening them.

They said he balled up his fists and told them if his mother died, he was going to beat them up. They also said he told them if he ever caught any of them without their badges on, he would give all of them a “3 piece in the face,” slang for punching them three times in the face.

They said he then got into the face of a female officer on scene and told her he was going to beat her up as well.