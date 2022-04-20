WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An apparent standoff on North Beverly Drive on Wednesday morning ended with one in custody.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an investigation in the 1000 block of North Beverly Drive, near the intersection with Borton Lane and not far from Hirschi High School.

Units with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to assist.

According to our crew on the scene, the WCSO SWAT truck was on the scene and one man was seen being taken into custody.

At least 13 units from the WFPD and WSCO were on the scene.

Our crew on the scene is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.