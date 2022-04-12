HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop in Quanah on Friday, April 8 led to a Hardeman County Sheriff’s Deputy discovering over 30 pounds of marijuana and THC edibles.

In a Facebook post, Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Friday, April 8 within the city limits of Quanah.

According to Sheriff Laughery, an investigation revealed over 18 pounds of THC edibles with a street value of over $40,000.

Sheriff Laughery also said 13 pounds of marijuana were discovered during the traffic stop, with an estimated street value of $8,000.

Overall, over 31 pounds of drugs with a street value nearing $50,000 were seized by the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Laughery said the two suspects are facing first and third degree felony charges, including possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana over 5 pounds.

