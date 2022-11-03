WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second person has been arrested in connection to almost 1,800 fentanyl pills found in a Wichita Falls hotel room.

Gabriella Ayala is jailed on $150,000 bond for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1-B.

On Friday, October 14, Wichita Falls Police Department’s Special Operations Unit officers served search and arrest warrants for Ayala and Blake Cook at Nature Inn and Suites on Kell Blvd.

They said Cook was alone in the room, and they found two bags of pills testing positive for fentanyl that weighed almost 200 grams.

They also found a Texas ID card and debit card belonging to Ayala and said the receipt for the room was in her name.

On Wednesday, November 2, around noon, officers located her at the Homewood Suites on Plaza Parkway and took her into custody.