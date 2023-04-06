WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police say an overnight burglary may be connected to several others in the last year.

The latest burglary was around 3:40 a.m., Thursday Apr. 6, 2023 at the Dollar Saver at 711 Central Freeway.

Police said they responded to a burglary alarm within 2 minutes, but the burglars were gone when they arrived. It is unclear if or why there may have been a delay in the alarm going off.

They say surveillance video shows 3 suspects as in other store burglaries. The front door was pried open and the suspects’ faces were covered.

Police said a large amount of cash and hundreds of cartons of cigarettes were taken.

Police said there are about a half dozen similar burglaries in the last year.

On February 28 another Dollar Saver was burglarized at 3:15 a.m. Police say 3 people wearing gloves, masks and dark clothing forced the front door and took 190 cartons of cigarettes valued at $11,400 and $500 cash.