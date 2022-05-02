WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who has been arrested for multiple police chases and assaults in the past, including a high speed chase on April 28, has been arrested after police said they found him hiding in an attic while they were investigating a shooting.

Louis Green mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail inmate roster

Louis Edward Green, 37, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday morning, May 1, on his eighth charge of evading arrest.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Departmnwere investigating two separate shootings on Saturday, April 30, in the area of Hirschi High School, possibly gang related.

Officers went to a house on Borton Street on one report and said Green was found hiding in the attic after residents in the home would not cooperate with officers investigating the reports of shots fired.

Police had been searching for Green since last Thursday, April 20, when police said he eluded officers in a high speed chase through the north side of the city.

At one point during the pursuit, pursuing officers said Green sped past a stopped school bus that was about to unload children.

The chase began after WFPD Tactical Unit officers spotted Green in a Chevy Equinox at Hirschi High and alerted the Gang Task Force.

Officers said they had been looking for Green for several months for a parole violation and as a suspect in several violent crimes in the last eight months.

Officers followed Green to a house on Avalon where he got out then got back in and drove to Nashua Drive and Blair House Lane, where several marked and unmarked police cars attempted to get him stopped.

When police told Green to exit his car, they said he sped off through a trailer park, a mesquite field and through numerous residential and business streets, at speeds from 60 to almost 100 mph.

The school bus he sped past was at Iowa Park Road and North Scott.

At one point officers lost sight, but minutes later spotted the car and the case resumed for several minutes until they again lost it off Iowa Park Road, after a total of more than 11 minutes of pursuit.

Authorities searched the area for some time and also set up surveillance at locations he is known to frequent but did not find him.

Green has almost 40 arrests since 2002 and six prior convictions for evading arrest.

Louis Edward Green mugshot from 2012 courtesy Wichita County Jail inmate roster

Louis Edward Green mugshot from 2017 courtesy Wichita County Jail inmate roster

Louis Edward Green mugshot from 2020 courtesy Wichita County Jail inmate roster

In 2017, Green tried to flee officers in a high speed chase in the east side of town and on Maple Street he tried avoid an oncoming police car and hit a tree which slowed him, then hit other trees.

A deputy with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office pulled up next to the driver’s side door to pin him inside.

Green was sentenced to 2 years in jail for that conviction.

Green received a six year prison sentence in 2012 after he fled police at a night club on Sheppard Access Road and ran into an officer with his car.

Police said two people were wounded in the leg in the shootings Saturday night.