WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is charged with injury to a child when police say she called her son a wimp and slapped him after he burned himself while trying to cook his pizza.

Betty Savis has been released on $8,000 bonds for injury to a child, interfering with an emergency call and assault of her mother who said she drove to her daughter’s house to get her grandson after he called crying.

Police responded to Savis’ residence on Fillmore on Tuesday, March 21 and say the 12-year-old boy said his mother always gets angry and hostile toward him when she drinks.

He said he did not want to make her mad, but needed help cooking a pizza and asked for help, which caused an argument.

He said he burned his hand and when they sat down at the table she said “Wow, you really are a wimp, aren’t you?” and got up and walked over and slapped the back of his head. The boy’s grandmother said she went to pick up her grandson when he called her and was confronted by Savis who told her she wasn’t taking her son.

The grandmother said she yelled at Savis for not giving him better care and that if she did not calm down she would call the police. When Savis did not calm down, the grandmother began to call police and said Savis got angry and slapped the phone out of her hand, causing a scratch to the grandmother’s cheek.