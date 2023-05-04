WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teen police said was caught in the act of burglarizing multiple vehicles last week has had several more charges tacked on and is back in jail.

19-year-old Ethan Ramirez now has 9 vehicle burglary charges, one evading arrest and one theft of a firearm charge. The alleged burglaries occurred from April 13 to April 25, with 5 of them on April 25.

Police said they had increased surveillance in the area of Mount Scott and Matterhorn because of a rash of vehicle burglaries. As two officers cruised the area with their lights off early the morning of April 25, they say they saw a man dressed in black clothing walking on Matterhorn carrying a backpack. They say he saw them and kept walking.

The officers went around the block and set up nearby. Several minutes later, they saw a man in a vehicle in a driveway, and a dome light on in another vehicle next to it. When they approached, they say the man told them it was his house, then ran.

They chased him down and when searched they say Ramirez had items from four vehicles on Matterhorn.

Ramirez bonded out the day after his first arrest and was still in jail at last check.