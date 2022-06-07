WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police make an arrest and seize scores of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone M30 pills containing Fentanyl at a house on Harrison Street on Monday, June 6.

Joshua Christopher Pantoja mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Joshua Christopher Pantoja is charged with one count of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over 200 grams and one count of the same charge, under 200 grams.

Pantoja also had a warrant for DWI. His bonds total $126,000.

Officers obtained search and arrest warrants and put the house in the 1600 block of Harrison under surveillance and saw Pantoja leaving carrying a black satchel.

A search of the satchel turned up a large number of blue pills imprinted with M-30, a commonly counterfeited pill that is often laced with dangerous amounts of Fentanyl.

The pills were in a clear baby bottle and a clear plastic bag.

The search of the house revealed more pills in another plastic bag on a bedroom floor. The total weight of the pills was 249 grams.

Officers said they also found a cigarette package that contained 12 grams of cocaine.

