WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a possible stabbing.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 1700 block of Polk Street to investigate a stabbing. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with the person reporting the incident.

Police say the reporting person/victim said she was sitting on the porch of her cousin’s house when her husband approached her. The two began arguing and the suspect threatened her with a knife.

The cousin exited the house and told the suspect to leave, then they began to fight and the cousin possibly got stabbed in his neck during the fight according to police.

The cousin was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

The suspect ran away and has not been arrested at the time of writing.