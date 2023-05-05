WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who yelled racist slurs at children and pushed one girl down has pleaded guilty to injury to a child. Carol Brummett, 47, received a two-day jail sentence in her plea deal.

Wichita Falls police said they got calls on Nov. 6, 2022 about a possible fight in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Professional. The call taker heard loud yelling in the background and said one victim said she was punched, and another child was crying.

On scene, police said a witness told them Brummett came out and began yelling at kids in the parking lot and calling them by a racial epithet. During the confrontation with the children, police say Brummett was seen pushing a 9-year-old black female down with force.

The mother of the victim told police her daughter came home crying and said she had been pushed and called by a racial slur.