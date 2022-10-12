WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who told police in a previous arrest that he’s been a thief all his life and it’s all he knows was charged with the recent burglary and vandalism of a church, while already in jail on other charges.

Dorian Clark, 27, now has 3 new burglary charges and 2 car theft charges for crimes reported in September, and he was also charged for having meth hidden in his sock and underwear in jail.

Last month, a member of New Birth Baptist Church on Rosewood saw a man putting items from the church into an SUV and fleeing the scene as she arrived.

The church was ransacked and many items taken, including food they planned to feed to the homeless.

The SUV was identified as stolen, and detectives identified Clark as the suspect. He was already in jail for other cases they had filed. Surveillance video from crime scenes helped police identify him from his facial tattoos.

He had been arrested September 29 for the theft of another SUV.

Police were looking for him to serve warrants, and on September 28, they said they learned he was staying at a hotel on Wolcott, but he escaped by cutting a hole in the wall.

Officers said items taken from the church were found in the room he was staying in.

The next day, he was spotted walking on Fillmore Street and ran into a backyard on Taylor. Police said he claimed to have a weapon and threatened to harm himself. The SWAT team was called to the scene, and Clark was taken into custody without injury.

The other new burglaries Clark is charged with are the Sun Valley Apartments’ office and a body shop on Lee Street.

On October 5, he was charged with possession of a prohibited substance in jail. Officers said he had meth in a baggie inside a sock, and he also had a pouch with meth inside his underwear.

Clark has numerous other arrests for burglary, theft and robbery in the past 10 years.

Last year, he made a plea deal for 15 months in jail on several charges filed after an arrest in September 2020.

Deputies checking a stolen truck parked near FM 368 and Highway 258 said the man in the truck ran into the brush. Clark was found after authorities spotted him with a drone, and he was jailed on 10 charges, including burglaries and theft.

Police said they are continuing to investigate recent cases and that more charges could be filed.