WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have arrested a second woman for suspected car burglaries at the Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center.

Eran Lopez, 34, was booked into jail Wednesday, June 29, for burglary of vehicles.

The other suspect, 23-year-old Michaela Acuna, was arrested a couple of days after a burglary was reported on April 27.

Police said a student reported a burglary of her car to the assistant principal of the CEC, and surveillance video was checked, which showed two women in the parking lot walking around cars.

The video showed one of the women getting into a white car while the other woman stood watch. It then showed them walking toward Faith Refuge on Hatton Road, with one holding something.

The video was shown to a staff member at Faith Refuge who identified them and said both women were residents.

Police said a jacket and other stolen items were recovered.

Records show 8 arrests on Lopez, including a burglary charge in 2019 when a man said Lopez came to his house where he had custody of his and Lopez’s children. He said she told him she was taking the children and would kick in the door.

He said when she arrived, he got in front of the door and called 911. He said she got by him and he carried her back outside.

In 2016 she was arrested after police said she poured gasoline on a man and came at him with a lighter in her hand as he ran away.

That charge was later dismissed.