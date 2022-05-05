WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman gets a sentence of probation after getting her robbery charge changed to theft.

Antwanette Anderson pleaded to the lesser charge on Thursday, May 5, and was placed on 4 years probation.

Anderson was arrested two weeks after a robbery in November 2019 recorded on a surveillance camera showing her taking hair extensions after pepper spraying the store owner.

The video showed and witnesses gave an account of the incident, which occurred at T-Bazaar Beauty Supply on Iowa Park Road.

Anderson entered the store with a white female and is looking at some hair extensions the owner is showing her when she takes a can of pepper spray out of her pocket and sprays him in the face multiple times.

Police said footage showed that Anderson then grabs the hair extensions and runs out the door. The owner runs after her and they begin struggling over the extensions until the owner is able to get them back.

Anderson then gets into a car where the white female is waiting and they drive off.

Police got the car tag number from surveillance video and the owner told them she had loaned it to Anderson.

Police said when they found Anderson, she admitted she tried to steal the extensions to sell and admitted pepper spraying the owner.

Anderson’s plea to theft also requires her to pay a $1,000 fine.

Police also identified the woman driving the car, who has a previous robbery arrest and two theft convictions, but she was not charged in this case.