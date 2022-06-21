WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail on a charge of murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Scotland Park.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed an arrest warrant with a charge of murder was issued for Jason Christopher Myers, 39, following a fatal shooting in Scotland City Park on Tuesday morning.

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said patrol officers were called to the 300 block of Louis Esquibel Avenue at Scotland Park in reference to an assault with a weapon around 8:37 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Upon arrival, WFPD officers found a dead male on the scene who appeared to be in his late 20s.

WFPD officials later identified the victim as Paul Matthew Day, 28, of Orange Grove, Texas.

Sgt. Eipper said one person was detained in connection to the fatal shooting, but no arrests were made at that time.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives arrived and took over the investigation. The suspect, Myers, was transported to the police station for an interview.

During that interview, Sgt. Eipper said Myers admitted to shooting Day during a physical confrontation between the two men. However, the evidence at the scene and Myers’ statement were not supporting a claim of self-defense.

Sgt. Eipper said Myers was eventually arrested and charged with murder.

According to Sgt. Eipper, this is the seventh murder investigation of the year in Wichita Falls.

Authorities said they believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no imminent threat to the public at this time.

A resident of the area told our crew on the scene he’s never heard of something like this happening in the area, and that the surrounding neighborhood is very family-friendly.