WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The search continues for a Lawton murder suspect police say was at a Wichita Falls fast food restaurant Saturday before reportedly leaving family members there and stealing a car.

Wichita Falls Police said they received a report of a stolen car at the Taco Bell on Central Freeway around noon Saturday, April 15.

Police said the suspect is believed to be Tawann Dupree Richardson, 23, who is wanted for the shooting death of Clayton Stephens on April 9 in Lawton.

Authorities have filed warrants for 1st degree murder, removal of a dead body and felon in possession of an unlawful weapon. Bond has been set at $1 million when he’s arrested.

Police say family members said Richardson had told them he was going to Lawton Saturday to turn himself in, and they were driving him there, but he changed his mind and took the car and left them at the Taco Bell.

The car is reported to be a black 4-door Toyota Camry with an unknown tag.

Records show Richardson has a prior conviction for assault with a dangerous weapon in Comanche County in 2018.

Richardson was convicted of a 2016 aggravated robbery in Wichita Falls involving an armed carjacking. Police said he pointed a gun at the head of a woman driver on Giddings Street and took her car, phone and purse.

Police said he posted a photo the same day on social media showing the same gun.

He was given probation, but last April it was revoked and he was sentenced to 10 years prison.

Prosecutors showed he violated the terms of his probation numerous times, including by having a .380 handgun and a .22 handgun in cars he was in, by obstructing an officer, possessing drugs, being a member of a criminal gang, and many more.

He was given about 5 years jail time credit on his sentence, and records show he was released on parole in January to Wichita County.