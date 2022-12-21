WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect is now indicted in an alleged forging and identification theft operation in a Wichita Falls apartment.

James Robert Dickerson is indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity-fraud and ID theft. John Wade Williams was indicted on the charge in July.

Special investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit served a search warrant at an apartment at Fountain Gate Apartments off Barnett Road last march.

Investigators said the apartment was being used as a base of criminal activity and was leased to Christopher Prince and was also being used by Williams and Dickerson for the criminal operation.

Officers said they found blank check stock, computer generated counterfeit checks and personal identifying information of more than 40 victims. They said Williams was using a laptop with check making software on the screen when they entered the apartment, and that they found counterfeit checks made out to him using stolen identification information.

Prince was arrested by DPS special agents investigating an alleged meth distribution operation from the Metroplex to Wichita Falls. Agents said they had Prince’s vehicle under mobile and electronic surveillance as he went to pick up and bring back meth.