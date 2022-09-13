CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story contained additional information which has been removed to provide privacy to the victim.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested after officials with a local school district notified the Wichita Falls Police Department of a possible sexual assault of a 14-year-old student.

Eladio De La Cruz, of Wichita Falls, is charged with sexual assault of a child. The bond set for that charge is $200,000. In addition, De La Cruz is being held without bond on a detainer from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Police responded to the girl’s school after receiving a report of possible sexual abuse on Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022, and talked with the girl. A forensic interview was arranged and later took place at Patsy’s House.

During the interview, the victim said the assaults began a few months ago. She said the suspect, whom she identified as De La Cruz, takes her to school in the morning.

Eladio De La Cruz mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

The victim said the first incident occurred when De La Cruz took her to school. The victim told the forensic interviewer she was afraid to resist when De La Cruz told her to get close to him and began touching her.

According to the victim, another incident occurred on September 10. The victim said De La Cruz had arrived at her house while the rest of her family was at a football game.

The victim told authorities De La Cruz told her to get into bed, and she again complied out of fear. She said De La Cruz assaulted her, and that she told him to stop.

The victim then told authorities of another incident that had occurred earlier that day on September 12.

The victim said De La Cruz made her touch him, then he assaulted her. She said De La Cruz warned her not to tell anyone about their “secret” and said he’d give her money.

Following the victim’s statement, police were able to confirm through social media posts that her family was indeed attending a football game on September 10.

A records check on De La Cruz revealed two previous arrests in Wichita County for DWI in 2008 and 2013. In the case of the arrest in 2013, he was also held on an ICE detainer.