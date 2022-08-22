WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he asked a minor if he could perform a sex act on her.

Thomas Henry Banks Wichita County Jail mugshot

Thomas Henry Banks was booked into Wichita County jail on August 21, 2022, for criminal solicitation of a minor.

According to the arrest affidavit, on July 14, 2019, Banks asked the 15-year-old victim if he could pay her $500 to perform a sexual act on her.

The victim was later interviewed at Wichita Falls High School on August 30, 201, about possible sexual abuse. The victim was then taken to Patsy’s House where a forensic interview was conducted.

During an interview at Patsy’s House, the victim said that Banks offered her $500 for a sex act and that he had done this on multiple occasions, according to authorities.

When authorities contacted the victim’s mother she said that the victim had told her what had happened and shared an audio recording with her. The mother said she was unable to make out the whole message but was able to confirm that it was Banks in the audio recording.

Banks is currently being held in Wichita County Jail on a $50,000 bond