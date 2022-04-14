WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls couple is in jail after police said they hid nearly $300 worth of merchandise inside a 5-gallon bucket at Home Depot, then attempted to leave without paying for the items.

Whiskey Tim Davis mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Crickett Miranda Davis mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Whiskey Tim Davis, 36, and his wife Crickett Miranda Davis, 35, were arrested on Wednesday, April 13 after police were alerted that the two subjects, who had felony warrants in connection to the Home Depot incident, were inside of Atwoods.

According to the affidavit, when an officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department saw Whiskey and Crickett leaving Atwoods, they stopped them due to the felony warrants.

The arrest affidavit said Crickett began yelling at officers and said she didn’t want to leave her children. Police said when they assured Crickett her children would be taken care of and put in the care of whomever she wanted, she continued to yell at officers, and they attempted to arrest her.

Authorities said Crickett began to pull away when officers attempted to place her into custody, resulting in an officer having to throw her onto the hood of the police car and then to the ground before finally putting her in handcuffs, resulting in an additional charge of resisting arrest.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Whiskey was taken into custody without incident.

The felony warrants on the couple stem from an incident in February 2022 at the Home Depot located on Lawrence Road in Wichita Falls.

Surveillance photo from Home Depot security cameras of Whiskey Davis (left) and Crickett Davis (right), courtesy WFPD

According to the affidavit, loss prevention officers at the store observed a male and female conceal items inside a 5-gallon bucket, then the pair paid for only certain items in the self-checkout line while failing to pay for the items inside the 5-gallon bucket.

The following items were reported as taken from the store by Whiskey and Crickett without paying:

Filter, valued at $19.97

Smart Thermostat, valued at $149

Sircon Multiscanner, valued at $51.97

Roku Streaming Stick, valued at $49.99

The total value of the items was $270.93.

Police said loss prevention officers told them when they went outside to confront the female as she loaded items into a vehicle, the male, who had been paying for some of the items, walked to the driver’s side door of the vehicle and retrieved a baseball bat.

The affidavit said the male subject wielded the bat in their direction as the retrieved the appropriated items from the shopping cart, and once they had the items, the pair left the parking lot.

WFPD officials said in a Facebook post Whiskey swung the bat at the loss prevention officers.

Authorities said they received surveillance footage in March 2022 that confirmed the report from the loss prevention officers.

Parking lot surveillance footage showed the male subject later identified as Whiskey run at the loss prevention officers with a bat in his hand, who had to use evasive actions to get away from him.

Based on the surveillance footage and testimonies of the loss prevention officers, Whiskey was charged with robbery, a felony.

Crickett, who had two previous theft convictions on her record, was charged with theft less than $2,500 that was enhanced to a state jail felony.

Both Whiskey and Crickett have multiple prior arrests and convictions, and both have served time in jail.

