WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect wanted for a May shooting has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Destiny Marie Davila, 20, of Wichita Falls was arrested on Tuesday, June 20, shortly before 4:45 p.m.

Davila was wanted in connection to a shooting on Saturday, May 13, at Polk and 8th Street.

On that day, Wichita Falls Police responded to the scene at approximately 2:26 p.m. in reference to a shooting with multiple possible victims.

On the scene, officers learned of a disturbance at a residence in the 2200 block of 8th Street and that two people had suffered gunshot wounds. Both people were taken to United Regional in ambulances.

Witnesses told police that Davila had arrived at the home with the intention of fighting one of the residents. Davila was reportedly seen throwing a vase at the window to get the person to come outside.

After the resident came outside, witnesses said Davila started a physical altercation. Other people arrived at the scene and gathered around the fight before Davila and the other person were separated.

According to witnesses, Davila took a handgun from a nearby man’s waistband without his permission and began shooting toward the residence, shooting a bystander in the leg. The bystander reportedly entered the residence.

While Davila was shooting, another person at the scene pointed a firearm toward Davila and began shooting in what police said appeared to be self-defense.

Davila was shot multiple times, but police believed her wounds were not life-threatening.

WFPD detectives were able to observe the event with cameras in the area, and multiple witnesses shared similar details.

As of publication, Davila is jailed on a $100,000 bond for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and lesser bonds on three traffic charges.