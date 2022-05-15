BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect has been charged following a Saturday night shooting in Burkburnett.

According to an affidavit, Burkburnett Police were called to Family Dollar around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, May 14, for a person that had been shot.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

An officer on the way to the Family Dollar stopped a vehicle for “reasonable suspicion”. During the stop, a man, identified as Kaden Scott Siegfried, approached the officer on foot and admitted to shooting the victim, the affidavit reads.

Siegfried was detained and transported to the Burkburnett Police Department and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Multiple witnesses on scene identified Siegfried as the shooter. Officers found blood and remnants of the victim’s clothes in the parking lot.

During an interview with a Burkburnett detective and a Texas Ranger, Siegfried admitted he shot the victim during a physical alteration at Family Dollar. Siegfried said he had a firearm in his hand during the altercation, and it discharged, hitting the victim in the back, according to the affidavit.

Siegfried said the physical altercation started because of a previous altercation between the victim and Siegfried’s brother.

Siegfried is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail with $100,000 bond.

The current condition of the victim is not known at this time.

