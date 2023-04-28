WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An 18-year-old Wichita Falls woman is headed to prison after pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery in which police say the victim shot another of the robbers.

Emily Renee Wolf entered her guilty plea on the morning of April 28, 2023.

The hearing was held in the Wichita County Court of Law 2, which serves as the temporary home of the 30th District Court with Judge Jeff McKnight presiding.

According to Michael Valverde, Wolf’s defense attorney, the plea bargain was for seven years in prison.

But Valverde said Wolf will be eligible for shock probation after 180 days at which time a judge could defer her sentence to probation based on her behavior while in custody.

The charge stems from a robbery and shooting incident that took place on November 4, 2022, in the 1800 block of Pearl Avenue.

Police searched for Wolf for nearly a month after the incident, eventually arresting her in December of last year.

She was released on bond in January but ended up back behind bars on two separate occasions for violating the conditions of her bond.

Prior to Friday’s hearing, Wolf had been jailed since Tuesday after police said her drug test came back positive.

Wolf, one of three suspects charged in the robbery, was 17 years old at the time of the robbery.

Authorities say she and her two co-defendants, Giovannie Melendez and Justin Gonzales, conspired to steal iPhones from the victim by holding him at gunpoint during what was presented to the victim as a legitimate sale.

Fearing for his life, the victim pulled out his concealed handgun and fired a round, hitting Melendez. He then ran for help.

Gonzales was also scheduled to appear today, but the hearing was reset. No hearings have yet been for Melendez.