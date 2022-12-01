WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A search for a female armed robbery suspect ended Thursday at a Wichita Falls motel while the search for a third suspect continues.

Emily Wolf, 17, was arrested about 2:45 a.m. Thursday, December 1, after police received a call giving a room number at the Red Roof Inn where she could be found.

Justin Gonzales

She is the second suspect to be arrested in a robbery-shooting that happened on Pearl Avenue on November 4, 2022.

Justin Gonzales was arrested November 9 by undercover officers making a fentanyl buy at his house. He is jailed on $175,000 bonds.

The third suspect at large is identified as Giovanni Melendez, 28.

On November 4, WFPD officers were sent to a report of gunfire in the 1800 block of Pearl Avenue. The victim, the owner of a cellphone repair and resale store, told them he had been contacted by a woman who wanted to buy three iPhones and chargers.

He said they agreed to meet on Pearl, and he was met there by a man and a woman.

Giovanni Melendez

They went on the porch to make the sale, and while he was talking to them, a third person came up from behind him carrying a duffle bag with an assault rifle in it.

The victim said before he could act, the suspect pulled out the rifle. The victim said he tried to run but fell, and the armed suspect jammed the barrel of the gun against his head. He said the other two suspects grabbed the phones and ran.

The victim said he asked the man with the gun to let him go, but the man ordered him to the back yard.

Believing his life to be in danger, he said he pulled his concealed weapon and fired it once at the man before running to a house on Collins for help.

A couple of days after the robbery, the armed suspect showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck. He told police he was injured in a drive-by shooting, but officers could find no evidence of a shooting.

When Gonzales was arrested for the fentanyl offense, police said he admitted he was involved in the robbery. He said he and Wolf talked to the victim while a third person armed with a rifle forced the victim to give up the phones.

Wolf has a previous arrest in August for criminal trespass on Wenonah and one last January for assault.

Police said she was in an argument with her brother who was upset at her repeated demands to their grandmother for money, and she got a can of Glade and hit him in the head with it.

Police said neither sibling wanted the other to go to jail, and in September the charge was dismissed.