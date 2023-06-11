

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was arrested for allegedly stealing a refrigeration cooling unit from a local restaurant.

According to the arrest warrants, Wichita Falls Police arrested Larry Ross Dewvall and charged him with theft and criminal mischief.

On May 25, 2023, police were called to the Catfish Grill on Southwest Parkway. An employee said they found the inside refrigerator wasn’t cooling and discovered the entire outside unit was missing.

Security video showed Dewvall pull in behind the business, cutting the copper lines and loading the unit into the backseat of his vehicle. The business owner said this caused all the refrigerated food to ruin and estimated the loss at nearly $6,000. The estimate to replace the outside cooling unit was around $11,000.

Police spotted Dewvall driving and stopped him. His truck was impounded for no insurance. They found tools in his truck. Those tools matched tools seen in a video from a separate copper theft.

A criminal history showed Dewvall to have multiple felonies, including 8 prior convictions for theft. Police arrested him on Sunday. He is charged with Theft of Property, Theft of Material, and Criminal Mischief. His combined bonds totaled $60,000.