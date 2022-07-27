WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who served time for forcing a woman to go to the courthouse at gunpoint to marry him is going back to prison for selling or trying to sell stolen lottery tickets, plus several other convictions.

Byron Locke, 32, has sentences ranging from 15 months to 8 years.

Locke was arrested in 2019 after police said he began trying to redeem multiple rolls of scratch off tickets stolen from the Quick Stop on Holliday Road.

Just hours after the break-in and theft was reported, the Lottery Commission notified police of several locations where the stolen tickets were redeemed or scanned and rejected.

At least one store redeemed $300 worth of tickets.

Police identified Locke from surveillance video from the Quick Stop and the store where he redeemed some tickets.

Locke previously served two years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the 2015 case of trying to force a woman to marry him at gunpoint.

Police said the 23-year-old victim was driving a car with Locke as a passenger when he pulled a gun and fired three shots out the window, then pointed it at her. She got out and ran, and he drove away in the car.

She said he later found her and grabbed her by the neck and told her they were going to the courthouse to get married. She said he drove her and a witness to the courthouse, where they got into a disturbance in the parking lot, and officers arrived and arrested Locke.

Locke has two new charges pending for drug possession and violation of the gang injunction. The charges were filed in May 2022.