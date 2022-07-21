WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the third time since October 2021, one Wichita Falls woman has been jailed for family violence after police said she assaulted a family member who “smarted off” to her.

Jamie Pannunzio mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Jamie Marie Pannunzio, 39, of Wichita Falls, was arrested on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury family violence.

Pannunzio is currently held at the Wichita County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

The arrest affidavit on Pannunzio said officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1800 block of Las Cruces Lane in reference to an assault just before 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they met with the victim, who had a bloodied lip and redness on her left cheek. The victim told officers she was arguing with Pannunzio and apparently “smarted off” to her.

Officers on the scene said the victim and a witness both said Pannunzio grabbed the victim by her hair and began hitting the victim with a closed fist in the victim’s face.

This is the third time Pannunzio has been charged with assault family violence in nine months. She was also arrested on October 26, 2021, for family violence and again on Christmas Eve of 2021 for family violence, which was upgraded to continuous violence against the family.

Police said they responded just after 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve night in 2021 to a high-priority assault at the same residence on Las Cruces Lane. They said the assault was reported to have been sparked because of the lack of cord to tie down blowup Christmas decorations.

Officers found a bloody victim, and blood on the carpet where the victim said Pannunzio hit her in the head twice with her fist, then kicked her, and she curled up into a fetal position to avoid more injury.

The victim said Pannunzio kept hitting her so she ran out the door to try and call 911, but Pannunzio took her phone and used it to hit her in the head again.

The victim said Pannunzio was angry because there was no string to tie down the blowups.

Police said Pannunzio told them the victim caused the injuries to herself, however, a witness told officers that Pannunzio got angry about the blowups and began to beat the victim, and the victim didn’t cause the injuries to herself.

In October 2021, police said they were dispatched to the residence on Las Cruces Lane after a victim said he was allegedly assaulted with the ratchet portion of a ratchet strap by his ex-wife, Pannunzio.

When officers went to talk to Pannunzio, they said she and another female on the scene were yelling and screaming at each other. The other woman said Pannunzio didn’t mean to hit the victim, and Pannunzio blamed the children on the scene for his injuries.