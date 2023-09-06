WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls men and an Iowa Park man are charged with going from one local Walmart to another to steal high-dollar items.

Colton Brooks, Jason Weber, and Luis Madrigal are charged with organized theft and were booked on $10,000 bonds on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Police responded to the Walmart on Greenbriar Monday evening, Sept. 4, after store security said two men were standing just inside a door with large ticket items, and they matched the descriptions of men who had stolen large ticket items valued at more than $1,100 at the Walmart on Central Freeway a short time earlier.

Security told police the men had been dropped off by a maroon GMC SUV matching the one at the other store, and the SUV then parked near the auto department door where the men inside later took the merchandise.

Security said items stolen from the other Walmart could be seen inside the SUV.

When police arrived, store security said the driver, Madrigal, texted the other men that police were outside and then he went inside. They said the other two men left their merchandise inside and exited by another door.

All were detained and taken to jail.