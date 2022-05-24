WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people were arrested in connection to a murder that occurred over the weekend on Brown Street.

William Bell mugshot

Ronnie Lang mugshot

Payton Collier mugshot

According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Ronnie Lang, William Bell and Payton Collier have all been charged with murder.

In addition, Lang is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

More information is expected from WFPD officials Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.