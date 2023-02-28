Peter Graf was arrested in Archer County on charges of child sexual assault. Photo Credit: Archer County Sheriff’s Office

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged in 2018 with multiple counts of child sex crimes in multiple locations in Archer and Wichita counties is now on trial for alleged crimes in Wichita County.

Peter Graf, 62, faces prison time for multiple charges, and prosecutors have asked the judge to stack the sentences of any charges he is convicted of.

A jury of six men and six women, plus two alternates, was seated in the 78th District Court Tuesday, February 28.

In May 2018, authorities filed 12 arrest warrants after an investigation beginning in 2016, when a 10-year-old girl told officers and forensic interviewers Graf had sexually assaulted and molested her when she was 8 years old at their rental home.

Police said locations of the crimes included a home in Archer County and a hotel and home in Wichita Falls.

Authorities said thousands of photos of nude girls were found in seized digital media devices and included the 8-year-old girl and her 1- to 2-year-old sister, posed in lewd and explicit manners.