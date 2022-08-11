WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Just weeks after she completed her parole a woman with numerous arrests and convictions, including aggravated robberies and manslaughter, is arrested for an alleged attempted forgery at Double D Liquor on Seymour Highway.

Trinity Elizabeth Noland mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Trinity Elizabeth Noland, 39, is now released on bond for the charge of forgery of a financial instrument.

Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, deputies were sent to the store about a possible forgery in progress. Employees said Noland had also come in on Tuesday, which was her birthday, and tried to cash checks from two different banks totaling $400, but they could not verify them.

A check with the man whose account the checks were written to brought confusing answers about whether he had made the checks out to Noland.

Employees said he sounded “shaky” and indecisive. Deputies say the man at various times said he did write the checks, then that he didn’t, and finally said he did not and that Noland took them without his consent. He said he had been worried that Noland would go to jail if he said he didn’t write them.

Noland has served time for aggravated robberies and manslaughter, originally filed as a murder charge for the death in Clay County of Shaun Simpson in 2016. She pleaded guilty in 2021 and received 3 years and 8 months.

The murder charge was dismissed for lack of evidence two years after being filed and later prosecutors filed a new manslaughter charge. Noland said she shot Simpson in self-defense during an altercation in Henrietta.

Also in 2016, she was accused of a string of robberies in Wichita Falls committed with a male partner, Zachary Trumble, and she pleaded guilty to two charges in 2019 and received 7 years. After serving a short time in prison, her sentence was converted to probation. Trumble got a 25-year prison sentence.

In 2020 Noland’s probation was revoked and she was resentenced to 5 years in prison, but she also received 1,151 days credit for jail time served. Police said Noland told them after being arrested that she had been kidnapped and forced to participate in the armed robberies.

Detectives said that was just a cover story the pair had prepared in case she was arrested. But Trumble admitted it was a cover after he said Noland gave him up to the police.

He said Noland was in the getaway car at one robbery and drove off leaving him behind. Police say Noland also later admitted the cover story was fake.

Other arrests include in 2019 when police say she and three men broke into a home on Avenue H. The next year she was stopped on Lawrence Road in a suspected stolen pickup and police say they found 60 stolen credit cards.