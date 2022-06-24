JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Altus Police Department announced on Friday they have made two arrests in the recent homicide of two teenage males.

Tim Murphy, Chief of the Altus Police Department, said Dawan Brown, 18, and a juvenile male, 16, were taken into custody.

Chief Murphy said Brown was arrested Thursday evening, June 23, and was in possession of a stolen firearm, and the juvenile was taken into custody Friday morning, June 24.

Both Brown and the juvenile are currently being held at the Jackson County Jail on 2 counts of First Degree Murder.

Chief Murphy said Altus PD officers discovered two bodies after responding to a multiple shots fired call shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, in the 900 block of Newlin Drive in Altus, Oklahoma.

According to Chief Murphy, the victims were identified as Steven Jackson, 18, and a 16-year-old male juvenile.

According to authorities, both bodies were transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiners Office in Oklahoma City.

Chief Murphy said evidence was recovered during the initial investigation on Saturday, June 18.