JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Altus Police Department Monday announced both victims of a fatal shooting on Saturday afternoon, June 18, 2022, were in their teens.

Tim Murphy, Chief of the Altus Police Department, said the victims were identified as Steven Jackson, 18, and a 16-year-old male juvenile.

Chief Murphy said Altus PD officers discovered two bodies after responding to a multiple shots fired call shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, in the 900 block of Newlin Drive in Altus, Oklahoma.

According to authorities, both bodies were transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiners Office in Oklahoma City.

Chief Murphy said evidence was recovered during the initial investigation on Saturday, and that Altus police are continuing their investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, Police encourage you to contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482-8477 (TIPS). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

The public is also encouraged to use the Altus Police Department Facebook page.