WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect in the robbery of the Union Square Credit Union in Wichita Falls on Tuesday, June 28, has a rap sheet with 59 arrests dating from 1988.

Melvis Bernard Compton, 56, has a $100,000 bond set for robbery and another bond of $7,500 for possession of a controlled substance.

A bank teller hit the panic alarm around 3:20 Tuesday afternoon at the branch near downtown Wichita Falls, located at 14th Street and Holliday Street.

The teller told police a black male came in and handed her a note demanding money. She handed him several thousand dollars.

Melvis Compton mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Witnesses told police the robber was wearing a black Do-Rag on his head but after he left walking north toward Carl’s Jr. he put a black baseball cap over it.

Police said Compton also turned his camo T-shirt shirt inside out.

Police put out the full description of the suspect and set up a perimeter around the area.

Exactly one hour after the alarm sounded, an officer with the WFPD Tactical Unit in an unmarked unit drove through the parking lot of the Delux Inn at 1212 Broad and saw a man matching the robber’s description walking around the corner of the office building with a Black female.

When another officer in a marked unit arrived, they put Compton in custody and detained the woman.

Police said they found a large amount of cash on Compton and also a plastic baggie of crack cocaine in his left sock.

According to authorities, one of the $100 bills in his possession was checked and it matched the serial number of one of the bills taken in the robbery.

Compton mugshot from 2005

Compton mugshot from 2007

Compton mugshot from 2012

Police said Compton admitted robbing the bank and that he had put on the baseball cap and turned his shirt inside out to change his appearance after leaving.

Compton’s arrest and conviction record includes numerous aggravated assaults, aggravated robberies, kidnapping, burglaries, thefts, and parole violations.

In a 2014 story, KFDX reported he was arrested after a theft at a store in the 400 block of Indiana in which the shop owner fired several shots but did not hit Compton.

Police later found and arrested Compton near the Salvation Army on 7th Street.