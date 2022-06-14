WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The capital murder trial for Martez Vrana for the fatal shooting of Jason Baum in June 2020 is set to resume Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Wichita County Courthouse.

22-year-old Martez Travon Vrana, the former Hirschi Huskies quarterback, is one of four defendants charged with the June 2020 murder of Jason Baum, a man whom Vrana said was a friend of his fathers that bought his family Christmas presents one year.

78th District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy dismissed the trial into recess on Monday, June 13, and ordered it to resume at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.

In a shocking twist on Monday, June 13, Defense Attorney John Stickles moved to reopen the case, calling Vrana to testify in his own trial.

Chief Felony Prosecutor Dobie Kosub wasted no time during cross-examination attempting to establish an ongoing pattern of armed robberies or attempted robberies involving Vrana and codefendant Dimonique McKinney.

Kosub called several rebuttal witnesses to the stand Monday before the court was dismissed into recess, but one more witness has yet to testify.

Noah Leverett mugshot from Wichita County Jail

Noah Leverett, a Wichita Falls man currently jailed by the Texas Department of Corrections for stealing three Louis Vuitton purses from Dillards in 2020, is set to take the stand on Wednesday.

Leverett is one of two victims in an alleged aggravated assault involving McKinney and Vrana about six months before Baum’s murder.

In January 2020, police said during an attempted drug deal in Wichita Falls, McKinney pointed a gun at Leverett and a newborn baby he was holding at the time.

According to police, McKinney and Vrana fled the scene but were followed by the victims.

During that pursuit, police said the suspect’s vehicle stopped in the middle of the road, McKinney exited the vehicle and began firing his gun at the victim’s car, striking the windshield.

Leverett’s former girlfriend, the other victim in this incident, testified Monday that Vrana was in the car, though he never got out or participated in the assault.

Stickles objected to the use of their testimony since Vrana was no-billed by a grand jury and the charges were ultimately dropped.

However, Judge Kennedy overruled the objection after Kosub argued it establishes a pattern of organized criminal activity involving Vrana and McKinney.

Leverett was booked into the Wichita County Jail Tuesday on a bench warrant with no bond.