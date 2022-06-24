WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Justin Michael Love was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, June 24, 2022, after he was found guilty in the retrial for the murder of Domanic Thrasher in 2015.

Photojournalist Curtis Jackson spoke briefly with Love following a jury of nine women and three men turning in a life sentence this afternoon in 30th District Court, something Love said is unfair.

“No. Absolutely not,” Love said. “It wasn’t fair at all.”

Love argued the sentence was unfair because Whitney O’Brien, who was the third person originally charged with Thrasher’s murder, is already out of jail.

O’Brien took a plea deal and was sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter. She made parole in 2020, something Love won’t even be eligible for until 2052.

“Whitney got out,” Love said. “Whitney did more than I did. And she’s getting to walk free and I’m not.”

Tamika Thrasher, Domanic’s mother, gave a tearful testimony before the court Thursday afternoon after the jury found Love guilty.

Love continued to echo sentiments from his original trial in 2017 and his more recent retrial, that he never meant for anyone to get hurt in the drug deal gone bad that ended Domanic Thrasher’s life.

“I said it to Tamika [Thrasher] already,” Love said. “I apologize to her for my part in it.”

The retrial for the 2015 murder of Thrasher may have reached its conclusion Friday, but according to Love, it’s still not over just yet.

Love successfully appealed his December 2018 conviction and 50-year prison sentence, and said he’s going to attempt to so once again.

“We’ll do like we did last time and we’ll appeal,” Love said.